Euro 2020 Qualifiers: It's a Sterling show despite racial abuse

England striker Raheem shines in 5-1 away victory over Montenegro amidst racially abusive chants from home fans; visitors call for strict action

EnglandÃ¢Â€Â™s Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal by cupping his ears towards racially abusive Montenegro fans during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica, Montenegro on Monday. England won 5-1. Pic/AFP

Raheem Sterling believes UEFA should punish alleged racist chanting aimed at England players in Monday's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Podgorica with a stadium closure. Manchester City's Sterling celebrated the visitors' fifth goal by cupping his ears towards the home fans on a night when another impressive performance to start Euro 2020 qualifying by the Three Lions was overshadowed.

"I just want to show them you need more than that to upset us and stop us," Sterling said. "It's 2019 now, I keep saying it. It's a shame to see this going on and we can only bring awareness to the situation. It's now time for the people in charge to put a real stamp on it because you can fine someone, but what is that going to do? You've got to make it a bit harder, punish fans that can't come to games. Do something that's going to make them think twice. If their team can't play with fans, it's going to be difficult," Sterling added.

Sterling also tweeted a photo of his celebration with the message: "Best way to silence the haters [and yeah I mean racists]." England manager Gareth Southgate said he heard racist chants aimed at Danny Rose and promised to report the issue to UEFA.

"There is no doubt in my mind it happened. We will make sure that is reported to UEFA because it's not acceptable," said Southgate. "We've got to make sure we support our players," he added.

