Euro T20 Slam draft to take place in London on 19th July

cricket

As per the league guidelines, each team will have to play at least six local players and a maximum of five overseas players in the playing eleven

Representational Pic

The much-anticipated Players' draft for the inaugural Euro T20 Slam will take place in London on 19th July 2019. Around 700 players from 22 nations have registered for the draft through the official website of the Euro T20 Slam from 27th May – 30th June 2019. The names of the players from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands will be given from their respective cricket boards. Each icon player will have USD 135,000 to his kitty while each marquee player will fetch USD 115,000. The league will get underway from 30th August 2019 in Amsterdam and go on till 22nd September 2019.



Each of the six franchises can pick a minimum of five and a maximum of seven overseas players from the price category of USD 80,000, USD 65,000, USD 50,000, USD 35,000 and USD 20,000. Local players from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands will be available at a price purse of USD 35,000, USD 20,000 and USD 10,000 and a franchise will have to pick at least nine local players.



As per the league guidelines, each team will have to play at least six local players and a maximum of five overseas players in the playing eleven.



All six franchises – Amsterdam Knights, Rotterdam Rhinos, Edinburgh Rocks, Glasgow Giants, Dublin Chiefs and Belfast Titans will be given an opportunity to pre decide their icon players and marquee players. The icon players are Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson and Rashid Khan while the marquee players are Dale Steyn, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Chris Lynn, Babar Azam and Luke Ronchi.



Some of the top players who have registered for the draft are Ben Cutting, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Colin Ingram and Tymal Mills. The list of all the registered players will be released soon.



The live broadcast of the draft will be on the ET20s social media platforms from 10 AM (GMT) and 2:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates