Europa League: Arsenal boss Unai Emery disappointed as Gunners concede late goals

The Gunners raced into a four-goal lead as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double, a Danny Welbeck header and a tap-in from substitute Mesut Ozil set them up for a big win

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates during the UEFA Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava at the Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Unai Emery insists there remains room for improvement from his Arsenal side despite their comfortable Europa League win over Vorskla Potalva. The Gunners raced into a four-goal lead as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double, a Danny Welbeck header and a tap-in from substitute Mesut Ozil set them up for a big win.

But Vorskla rallied and halved the arrears as Volodymyr Chesnakov pulled one back before Vyacheslav Sharpar scored with the final kick of the evening as the opening Group E clash ended 4-2. Emery made eight changes from the weekend win at Newcastle as goalkeeper Bernd Leno was handed his debut. The Spaniard also gave fellow summer signings Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lucas Torreira their first starts but, despite marking his first European game in charge of Arsenal with a win, he was left with some frustration.

"It's our disappointment today," he said of the two goals. "Little by little we are conceding a few chances to the opposition, the same like in Newcastle. But we need to continue to improve on this because in the last minute in Newcastle and again today in the last 20 minutes, we conceded two goals. Our challenge is to be competitive for 90 minutes of each match and this is one thing to improve."

