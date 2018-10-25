Europa League: Arsenal face Lisbon test, Chelsea sweat over Eden Hazard

football

Amid a packed schedule Arsenal take a 10-match winning streak to Sporting Lisbon as their quest to win the Europa League continues today, when city rivals Chelsea, possibly without the influential Eden Hazard, host BATE Borisov of Belarus.

After sealing an impressive 10th straight victory at home to Leicester in the Premier League on Monday, Unai Emery's outfit are the team to watch in Group E. Arsenal and Sporting sit on six points apiece after two games.

Meanwhile, having won both their opening Group L matches, 2013 champions Chelsea can take a major step to the next round with a home win today, though they may have to do without Hazard.

The Belgian playmaker claimed that he was kicked so much during Chelsea's 2-2 weekend draw with Man United that he will miss the Stamford Bridge game against BATE Borisov with a bad back.

