Europa League: Arsene Wenger lauds Mesut Ozil's show in Arsenal's rout of CSKA

The German ran the show for the Gunners as Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette brace each in a 4-1 victory. Ramsey opened the scoring before Lacazette scored from penalty



Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger saw his side put one foot into the semi-finals of the Europa League with a convincing win over CSKA Moscow before hailing the brilliance of Mesut Ozil. The German ran the show for the Gunners as Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette brace each in a 4-1 victory. Ramsey opened the scoring before Lacazette scored from penalty.

Ozil then provided the assist for Ramsey to score a third before he laid on Lacazette's second. "Of course Ozil enjoys it," Wenger said. "And I hope you enjoy it because we see a great football player. When you love football, that's what you want to see.



Mesut Ozil

"We scored some great goals in the first half and at half-time the target was not to concede anymore and, if possible, add another one. We did the first part of the job in the second half but not the second part of the job."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever