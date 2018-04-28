Europa League: Draw with Atletico left a bitter taste, says Arsenal manager

Antoine Griezmann scored an 82nd-minute leveller and secured a 1-1 draw for Atletico



Arsene Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits conceding a late equaliser against 10-man Atletico Madrid left a bitter taste as his side passed up the chance to take control of their Europa League semi-final. The Gunners dominated the game and led the game when Alexandre Lacazette headed them in front.

Antoine Griezmann scored an 82nd-minute leveller and secured a 1-1 draw for Atletico. "We produced a performance we wanted to produce, but the result is not in line with the performance," Wenger said. "We can only look at ourselves. But of course you come out tonight with a bitter taste, because we had the chances to be in the final tonight."

