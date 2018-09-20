Europa League: 'Keeper Bernd Leno set for Arsenal debut against Vorskla today
The summer signing has yet to feature for the Gunners with Petr Cech playing every minute under Emery to date Ã¢ÂÂ but he is likely to get his chance to impress tonight
Unai Emery could hand goalkeeper Bernd Leno his Arsenal debut as he is expected to ring the changes for the Europa League opener at home to Vorskla Poltava.
The summer signing has yet to feature for the Gunners with Petr Cech playing every minute under Emery to date — but he is likely to get his chance to impress tonight.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Do you know these interesting facts about India's leading bowler R Ashwin