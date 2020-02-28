Europa League match in Austria postponed due to storm warning

The Europa League game between hosts Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday was called off because of a storm warning, RB Salzburg announced. The last-32 second-leg match will now be held on Friday, the club said on its website.

"Due to a storm forecast to create gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour) in the Salzburg area this evening, the UEFA Europa League match between FC Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt has been postponed," a statement said.

The decision followed the advice of local safety authorities, it said. "A safe arrival and safe experience in the stadium area could not be guaranteed for spectators or staff."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever