Europa League: Sarri hails Alvaro Morata after Chelsea win

football

Sarri praised an improved all-round display from the Spaniard, 25, recalled into the national squad earlier on Thursday, which was capped by the winner 20 minutes from time and an emotional celebration

Alvaro Morata

Maurizio Sarri wants to see tears from Alvaro Morata after the striker's winner in Chelsea's 1-0 Europa League victory over Hungarian champions Vidi on Thursday night. Sarri praised an improved all-round display from the Spaniard, 25, recalled into the national squad earlier on Thursday, which was capped by the winner 20 minutes from time and an emotional celebration.

"If after a goal he wants to cry, I hope to see him cry often," the Chelsea head coach said. "It's important for him to score. I think it's important for him to play a good match. He played a good match. It's important for him to play for the team, like this evening. I think Alvaro can restart from this performance."

It was just Morata's second goal of the season - his first was in August's Premier League defeat of Arsenal - and Sarri reiterated the striker's importance to the team. "At the moment we have Alvaro and [Olivier] Giroud, but we have to play every three days for a long time, I think, I hope," Sarri added.

Qarabang 0-3 Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Qarabang 3-0 in Azerbaijan. Emile Smith Rowe, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi scored for the Gunners.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever