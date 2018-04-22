Europa League trophy stolen and recovered

The trophy had been on display at the football stadium in the city of Leon on Friday night, only to be taken from a car after the event



Europa League trophy

The Europa League trophy was stolen after being displayed at a publicity event in Mexico, only to be recovered a few hours later, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said on Saturday.

The trophy had been on display at the football stadium in the city of Leon on Friday night, only to be taken from a car after the event. "We recovered the Cup after receiving information that it had been stolen from the car transporting it," said a post on the Twitter account of the Guanajuato public prosecutor, alongside a picture of the trophy in a case.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever