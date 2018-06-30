Europe leaders agree on migration plan

Italy's new hardline Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte took the rare step of blocking the joint conclusions from the meeting in Brussels, as tensions boiled over

EU leaders struck a deal on migration after all-night talks, the bloc’s president Donald Tusk said Friday, after Italy had blocked an agreement until it got more help on the issue. "EU28 leaders have agreed on #euco [European Council] conclusions incl. migration," Tusk said on Twitter. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel added: "Deal agreed on migration."

Italy’s new hardline Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte took the rare step of blocking the joint conclusions from the meeting in Brussels, as tensions boiled over. Italy has been pushing for years to have EU member countries do more to share responsibility for asylum seekers landing on Italian shores. EU sources had described the talks as "virulent".

Tougher action weapons, spying: EU

EU leaders have pledged to crack down harder on chemical weapons and step up efforts to combat spying, as Europe frets about threats from Russia.

