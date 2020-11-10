Europe Music Awards 2020: Armaan Malik wins big!

The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.

The show honouring the best in global music is available to stream on Voot Select and will be aired shortly on Vh1 India with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted the ceremony.

Gaga, who went into the event with the most nominations, beat out Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd for the best artist prize. She lost out for the best video, however, which went to DJ Khaled for "Popstar." The collaboration with Drake bested the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for "WAP."

David Guetta, who won best electronic, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won the best push and Doja Cat took home the best new artist honour. For a third year, the MTV EMAs handed out a generation change award, this time to five women fighting for racial and social justice around the world: Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, Catherhea Potjanaporn, Luiza Brasil and Raquel Willis.

Armaan Malik bagged his first MTV Europe Music Award, which the singer-songwriter dedicated to Indian kids, "who dare to dream and work hard to make it come true." Malik won the Best India Act gong for his first English single, Control, which released in March. He was nominated alongside Divine, Prabh Deep and Kaam Bhaari. "I've just had the most unreal year so far, and this win made it better by a million notches," he said. The awards ceremony was held virtually on Sunday. South Korean boy band, BTS, bagged four awards, including best song for Dynamite.

