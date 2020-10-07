Europe Music Awards: Armaan Malik, Divine, Kaam Bhaari, Prabh Deep announced as nominees for Best Indian Act

The battle of trending Indian musicians is all set to unfold as they face off against one another for international feat at the 27th edition of the prestigious Europe Music Awards 2020. This prominent gala is revered by artists worldwide and is the most popular music ceremony across Gen Z. Winners being decided solely by votes, the EMAs are recognized as a true testimonial to being crowned a champion of the audience.

While Emiway emerged victorious last edition against Komorebi, Parikrama, Prateek Kuhad and Raja Kumari in the regional category, this year the stakes are set at a new high for the 'Best India Act' as trending and record-breaking new age musicians are in contention against one another for the top prize.

The contenders for the 'Best India Act' at the Europe Music Awards 2020 are:

1) "Control" by Armaan Malik – The singer's pop single resonated with audiences worldwide with its catchy tunes and lively rhythm

2) "Chal Bombay" by Divine – Chal Bombay is the song of every Mumbaikar. The lyrics and beats make you vibe the city if you haven't already

3) "Chitta" by Prabh Deep – The electrifying beats of Chitta makes the audience want to take on the world. Every line speaks Punjabi and gets fans grooving

4) "Mohabbat" by Kaam Bhari – The romantic rap single Mohabbat is hummed across all generations with every word hitting fans on a personal level

5) "My Jam" by Siri x Sez On The Beat – The funky beats of My Jam speaks about owning one's identity and the funky beats make this song a worthy nominee



Fans can vote for their favorite artist at https://www.mtvema.com/en-in/vote with the lines closing on 2nd November 2020. The Europe Music Awards 2020 will be aired in India LIVE on 9th November 2020 only on Vh1 India and streamed exclusively on Voot Select.

Partake in the battle of international glory and help your favourite artist triumph at the Europe Music Awards by VOTING for them now!

