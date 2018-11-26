Europe says 'I EU' to landmark Brexit deal

international

Tusk had signalled on Saturday that the deal would be approved after Spain withdrew last-minute concerns over Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (C) kisses EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnie. Pic/AFP

European Union leaders on Sunday approved a landmark Brexit deal, the basis of Britain's divorce from the 28-member economic bloc, hours after UK Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to campaign with "heart and soul" to get the agreement approved by Parliament amid stiff opposition.

The leaders of the remaining 27 countries of the European Union (EU) signed off on the controversial Brexit withdrawal agreement. European Council President Donald Tusk, after a special summit in Brussels this weekend, tweeted: "EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations".

May now faces the final and biggest hurdle of getting the deal approved by the UK Parliament where many MPs from her own party remain vehemently opposed to it. Tusk had signalled on Saturday that the deal would be approved after Spain withdrew last-minute concerns over Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever