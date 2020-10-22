Europe sees 9.2 lakh COVID-19 cases in a week

Medics tend to a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of Casal Palocco hospital in Rome on Tuesday. The new surge of cases requiring hospitalization is causing worries in the Country that suffered the second highest toll in Europe during the Spring, as 10,874 new cases and 89 victims were registered today. Pic/AP

The World Health Organization says Europe again reported a new high in the weekly number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic last week, recording more than 9,27,000 cases.

The WHO said that the continent saw a 25 per cent spike in confirmed cases last week and was responsible for 38 per cent of all new cases reported worldwide. Russia, the Czech Republic and Italy accounted for more than half of new COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Record daily deaths in Russia

Russia recorded 15,700 new cases on Wednesday, and a record high of 317 new deaths. Infections in the Czech Republic hit new record levels cases in one day soared to 11,984, almost 900 more than the previous record set on Friday. The WHO report says the number of deaths in Europe also "continues to climb," and increased by one-third from the previous week.

It says Slovenia reported a 150 per cent increase in cases in a week with a record 4,890 cases. Slovenia also reported 1,924 COVID-19 deaths, compared to one the week before.

Curbs in more UK regions

Meanwhile, the South Yorkshire region of northern England is being placed under the country's tightest restrictions to curb the coronavirus — joining a densely populated swathe of the country where the measures have been imposed despite protests from local politicians.

Dan Jarvis, mayor of the region's biggest city of Sheffield, said on Wednesday that the Tier 3 restrictions for about 1.4 million people will come into force on Saturday. He said local authorities had struck a deal with the British government on financial support for the area to accompany the measures.

US has seen 3 lakh more deaths than usual

A new government report shows that since the pandemic began, the US has seen 3 lakh more deaths than it usually would. Usually, between February and the end of September, about 1.9 million deaths are reported. This year, it's closer to 2.2 million — a 14.5 per cent increase. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says the coronavirus was involved in about two-thirds of the excess deaths. Deaths in older people aged 75 to 84 also rose.

Pak warns of new COVID-19 lockdown

Pakistan's top body, which oversees response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday warned that strict measures, including lockdown, could be initiated to contain the infection if people don't stop violating government guidelines, as the country's COVID-19 mortality rate increased by 140 per cent compared to past few weeks. "The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) is closely monitoring the situation.

Imported workers test positive in NZ

Eighteen fishing crewmen who last week flew to New Zealand from Moscow have tested positive for the coronavirus, underscoring the difficulty New Zealand faces in trying to import needed workers while remaining virtually virus free. A total of 235 crew from Russia and Ukraine were on the flight chartered by three fishing companies.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever