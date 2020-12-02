Europe to decide on safety of BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine on December 29

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it will convene a meeting on December 29 to decide if there is enough data about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved. The agency also said it could decide as early as January 12 whether to approve a rival vaccine developed by Moderna Inc.

The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer said earlier on Tuesday that they had asked the regulator for speeded-up, conditional approval of their vaccine, concluding the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on October 6.

The move comes a day after rival Moderna said it was asking US and European regulators to allow the use of its vaccine. BioNTech said if the vaccine, currently named BNT162b2, is approved, its use in Europe could begin before the end of 2020. The European Union's top official said around 2 billion doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines have been secured for the bloc's 27 nations, with the first deliveries likely to start before the end of the year.

Vietnam reports 1st local infection in 89 days

Vietnam is conducting intensive contact tracing and has ordered 137 people to get tested after finding first local transmission of the virus in 89 days. State media said on Tuesday that a man, 32, in Ho Chi Minh City tested positive on Monday after visiting a flight attendant who was undergoing self-quarantine at his home following his return from Japan two weeks ago.

Is shopping in stores safe during pandemic?

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says holiday shopping in crowded stores is a "higher risk" activity and that people should limit any in-person shopping, including at supermarkets. The CDC recommends shopping online, visiting outdoor markets or using curbside pickup, or go to the store during off hours.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever