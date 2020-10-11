Europe unprepared as second virus wave hits

Europe's second wave of Coronavirus infections has struck well before flu season even started, with intensive care wards filling up again and bars shutting down. Making matters worse, authorities say, is a widespread case of 'COVID-fatigue'.

Record-high daily infections in several eastern European countries and sharp rebounds in the hard-hit west have made clear that Europe never really crushed the COVID-19 curve as hoped, after spring lockdowns.

Spain, this week, declared a state of emergency for Madrid amid increasing tensions between local and national authorities over virus containment measures. Germany offered up soldiers to help with contact tracing in newly flaring hotspots. Italy mandated masks outdoors, and warned that for the first time since the country became the European epicentre of the pandemic, the health system was facing "significant critical issues" as hospitals were continuing to fill up.

Epidemiologists and residents alike are pointing the finger at governments for having failed to seize on the summertime lull in cases to prepare adequately for the expected autumn onslaught, with testing and ICU staffing still critically short. "When the state of alarm was abandoned, it was time to invest in prevention, but that hasn't been done," lamented viral immunology expert Margarita del Val. The WHO this week put out new advice for governments to consider more social, psychological and emotional factors when deciding on closures or other restrictions.

Afghan govt under scrutiny for alleged misuse of COVID-19 funds

Amid reports of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan, the Kabul government is facing mounting criticism over alleged misuse of international funds to battle the pandemic, the media reported. A Kabul-based anti-corruption organisation, Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) said the government was not ready to provide the details of the money it spent for combating the pandemic. The Ministry of Finance said the institutions that were assigned to fight the crisis have not reported back with details.

WH ceremony for SC nominee was a super spreader event: Fauci

Washington: Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, has identified the September 27 White House ceremony to nominate conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court as a super spreader event. "It was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks," Fauci said. His remarks came after a government memo revealed that 34 staffers have tested positive.

UK extends job support plan to firms forced to close due to COVID-19

The UK government will pay two thirds of salaries of employees who worked for firms that were forced to close due to the pandemic, according to an extended job support plan announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Under the scheme, announced on Friday, businesses will receive grants to pay the wages of staff who cannot work.

