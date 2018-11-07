European Leagues opposing potential football Super League

football

It "voiced its strong opposition to the creation of any 'closed and franchised style' Super League."

Representational picture

The body representing football clubs in Europe -- European Leagues -- said on Tuesday it strongly opposed the creation of a Super League for a select group of elite clubs. According to documents published as part of the Football Leaks allegations, a group of European clubs have discussed the idea of establishing a closed competition without relegation or promotion which would replace the Champions League.

These revelations show a tournament of 16 clubs -- the founding 11 would be Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. Atletico Madrid, Roma, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille have reportedly also been invited to join. European Leagues, which consists of more than 900 clubs across 25 countries, said it recognised the "ongoing rumours and speculations around the possible creation of a European Super League". But it "voiced its strong opposition to the creation of any 'closed and franchised style' Super League."

European Leagues, which represents teams from 23 professional leagues including England's Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga and Spain's La Liga, said it supports a pyramid structure where "relegation and the sporting merits of clubs are the core of any competition". "Proposals for a closed Super League will have serious and lasting implications for the long-term sustainability of professional football in Europe," it added. Founded in 2005, the organisation said it "shares with UEFA the common principle of protecting and enhancing competitive balance in European football."

