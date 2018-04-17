Eva Longoria gets star on Walk Of Fame

Eva Longoria unveiled her star, the 2,633rd, on the Walk of Fame



Eva Longoria

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria has joined the 'stars' of the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Scarlett Johansson, Mary Carlisle, Kirk Douglas and Richard Burton on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. The 43-year-old actress was joined at the ceremony by her husband Jose Baston, family members and a group of celebrity friends, including former "Desperate Housewives" co-star Felicity Huffman, Anna Faris and Ricky Martin, reported eonline.com.

"It was really surreal today. I meant it when I said, 20 years ago, standing almost at this spot: 'I'm gonna have a star one day', and then, for it to happen. And then, of course, Felicity's speech and Ricky, and Anna... it's just overwhelming," said Longoria.

The actress unveiled her star, the 2,633rd, on the Walk of Fame here. She then beamed about her next big real life role as a mother, and said: "Yes, the most important project's yet to come. It's been amazing and I feel really honoured and blessed that all of this is happening... This has been really, really special. "I'll be taking a break after this. This is my last official work of duty and then just waiting, waiting for the baby." Longoria and Baston are expecting a son later this spring.

