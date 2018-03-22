Eva Mendes scents hair to feel luxurious

Eva Mendes said her secret for youthful skin and glossy hair is to indulge in a mix of professional treatments and do-it-yourself remedies to keep her looking fresh



Eva Mendes

Actress Eva Mendes, who launched her own fragrance line with Avon this year, says she sparys the scent in her hair to leave a "luxurious" fragrance behind her wherever she goes. "I'm very occasion-based when it comes to fragrances. I love to adapt according to the moment I want to experience. I love to spray my favourite fragrance on my wrists and on the back of my neck. My secret is spraying fragrance in my hair. It leaves a beautiful trail behind and feels so luxurious," said Mendes.

And the Cuban star said her secret for youthful skin and glossy hair is to indulge in a mix of professional treatments and do-it-yourself remedies to keep her looking fresh, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"My secret hack for smooth skin is a mild laser treatment. It helps with smoothness and discolouration. I only wash my hair twice a week, and once a month I do a coconut oil mask. I let my hair sit in coconut oil overnight and then wash it out in the morning. "When in a pinch, I make my own exfoliator by adding sea salt in plain yogurt. It really works! I also use baking soda to polish my teeth; it feels great," she added.

