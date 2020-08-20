Evangeline Shen hopes to buy EPL club Newcastle United for approx Rs 2,770 crore

Canadian businesswoman Evangeline Shen, who currently heads the Bellagraph Nova Group alongside Singaporean cousins, Terence and Nelson Loh, is in advanced talks to buy football club, Newcastle United.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the trio have bid GBP 280million (approx Rs 2,770 crore) for the current owner and British billionaire Mike Ashley. The bid was announced after a Saudi-backed consortium withdrew its offer to buy Newcastle in late July, after months of waiting for Premier League approval.

The company said it has taken help from former England captain and Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer and are also in touch with Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Evangeline and her cousins feel they have the money to buy the club and Ashley's expectations of selling the club for GBP340million (approx R3,362 crore) is too much. "He [Ashley] is desperate and we are not, that is the difference. We don't think Ashley deserves more than our offer," said a source.

