Evelyn Sharma will celebrate her birthday on July 12 by releasing an e-book, Five Seasons, which provides a guide to people to start their own business, especially in the current scenario. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Saaho (2019) actor also runs a marketing agency, so she's putting her first-hand experience into it. Last October, Sharma got engaged to Sydney-based dental surgeon, Tushaan Bhindi. She took off for Australia just before the lockdown was announced. Sharma is glad to be with him on her big day.

Speaking about Evelyn Sharma, Indian-German origin actress says when she ventured into the Hindi film industry in 2010, it welcomed her with open and loving arms. Evelyn made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 film From Sydney With Love. She was then seen in films like Nautanki Saala, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan and Saaho among many more.

Was Bollywood welcoming initially and did she ever feel like an outsider? "I landed on Indian shores in 2010 and destiny took its course. Bollywood welcomed me with open and loving arms. I started out as a model and after being launched as the face of a big beauty campaign, I soon started getting offers for Bollywood films," Evelyn told IANS.

The actress says she took up films that "sounded" interesting to her.

"I took up the ones that sounded the most interesting to me and the teams that were the friendliest to me. I still choose my films the same way today! I always believed the journey of making a film should be as enjoyable as watching the end-product in the cinemas," she said.

