Evelyn Sharma's birthday celebration in Berlin

Evelyn Sharma has not spent her special day with her folks since the time she moved to India.

Evelyn Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/evelyn_sharma

Evelyn Sharma celebrates her 33rd birthday on Friday, July 12, 2019. The half-German, half-Indian actor is celebrating her birthday with family after almost a decade at home in Berlin. As soon as Sharma wrapped up her scenes in the Prabhas-starrer Saaho, she took off for her hometown.

The model-turned-actor has not spent her special day with her folks since the time she moved to India. She's been working every year on her birthday. Sharma loves working on her birthday and considers it a lucky omen. Currently, she is shooting for the German TV show, Euromaxx. "I get to work and do what I love, plus I get to spend the day with my family. I'm truly blessed," she quips.

She has been roped in to host the Deutsche Welle show's German and English format. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor shifted to India 10 years ago to discover her Punjabi roots and ended up in Bollywood.

"Destiny," she calls it. Her stints in films like Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero and Ishqedarriyaan helped her find her bearings in Bollywood. Sharma had also launched her charity foundation, Seams For Dreams on her birthday a few years ago. She was recently seen in Kissebaaz's item song Babli.

