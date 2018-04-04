Even after 99-year-old war hero's death, fight for piece of land continues

After 98-year-old war hero dies fighting for a small plot of land, babus ask family to settle for land 18 kilometres away from home; family says it will keep up armyman's fight



Chandrashekar Jangam

He fought for his right for 54 years, before finally succumbing to the stress of it all and old age last month. And the state is capitalising on his death to weasel out of fulfilling its promise — we are talking about Indian Army veteran Chandrashekar Jangam, who died on March 19, after waiting and fighting for a piece of land in Satara for which he had paid in 1968, and the Maharashtra government, who had promised a plot to his family and has now gone back on its word.

While the state dilly-dallied for over five decades to hand over what was due to Jangam, post his death, officials have cited the excuse of all plots in Satara city being reserved. It is now offering land in Koregaon, which is 18 km from the city.



Chandrashekar Jangam with his wife

As per a written reply during the state assembly session, the state has claimed there are reservations on all plots in the city. Vowing to fight this for him, Chandrashekar's family has said they won't accept any plot outside city limits.

"The state had shown us land in Satara... an alternative plot. It was seven guntas. We had agreed to it and told officials to give us another parcel of land as our father had paid for 15.5 guntas. Now, suddenly, they are citing reservations on all plots within the city," fumed his son Dhananjay. The family got a letter yesterday in which they have been given a choice of plots and asked to decide within two days. "Or else, the government will allot whichever plot it wants," said Dhananjay.

Satara Collector Sweta Singhal said, "The Jangam family has been sent a list of lands in various places to choose from."

Also read: 98-year-old Army veteran dies before getting land that he battled for 54 years