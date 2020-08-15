Even after seven decades of independence, are we really independent? Television Celebs answer

India will be celebrating its 74th year of Independence this year, but even after seven decades are we really independent or are we really free? Celebs feel even though our country is independent, we individuals are not because of our mindsets. Read on to know more:

Vijayendra Kumeria

We will be celebrating 74 years of Independence, but we still need a lot of development, like good health care system, less poverty, rural economy, sanitation, etc. need a lot of attention. It's very subjective when we talk about freedom of speech, sometimes you feel that you are free to talk about any issue, but sometimes it's not the case. Thanks to social media, in the name of freedom of speech there are some people who say a lot of things or rather troll people without having their facts right. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you are free to talk dumb.

Jhanvi Sethi

As a co-founder of MyZindagi Foundation, I still feel we have a long way to go in terms of being independent even after seven decades. We still need to address issues around mental health, and being open to discussing the same in Indian society. It's ok to seek help for counseling, it's ok to be on medication for mental well-being. We need to learn that as a society.

Shilpa Raizada

We will be celebrating 74th year of Independence, but we are not independent at all. Our mindset needs to change, especially towards girls. People say that there is no difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law, but they are never treated equally. Daughters are free to do anything, but people won't allow the same for their daughter-in-law. People are still afraid of speaking the truth, because they think it might put them and their family at risk and they might face economic crisis. So I think we need to change our mindset, once we do that we will be truly free.

Jasmin Bhasin

Yes, I feel we are free and independent after these 74 years, but our country needs improvement in lot of areas. Especially in the medical field. Look at the COVID cases, there are no beds in hospitals, people are dying on street. It's really scary. I think medical field and women safety, are the two things we need to work on first. And freedom of speech is so wrongly used on social media. Just go through a female actor's profile and you will see such vulgar and abusive comments, so I feel it's just wrongly used. And all these people giving it the name of freedom of speech should be punished.

Sharad Malhotra

We will be completing 74 years of Independence, a lot has changed in the country in the past seven decades, but a lot of areas need improvement too. I think we need to change our mentality first, though our country is progressive, somewhere our minds are very regressive. We still discriminate based on religion, gender, and states too. So, we need to change our mentality first and then only we can improve as a nation. And as far as freedom of speech is concerned, these days anyone and everyone can say anything to anyone, and that's not right. There's so much hatred on social media, which needs to be addressed. How can we progress as a nation with so much hatred in our hearts?

Amal Sehrawat

We have come a long way in this past 74 years, but there is so much to do still. Poverty, education, women safety, are not the only issues which need attention. The list is very long. And as far as the freedom of speech is concerned, I think people use it very wrongly. In the name of freedom of speech people troll others, that should be restricted.

