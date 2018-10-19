Even Alex Ferguson danced to my tunes: Patrice Evra

football

Patrice Evra (left) and Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, during a recent banter with his former club teammates, revealed that even ex-Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson would dance to his DJ sets.

The Frenchman, 37, who played for United from 2006 to 2014, revealed on Instagram during an interaction with his former Old Trafford teammate Ashley Young. The England defender, 33, had put up a picture on Twitter with a caption, "Adding some new tunes to the changing room… what shall I add?"

To this Evra replied, "I can see people trying to replace me even off the pitch. Bro even Fergie was dancing when I was the DJ, but you can't be a worse DJ than Rio Ferdinand, so it's cool."

Evra's former teammate Ferdinand was quick to hit back: "Evra, you were only DJ when I let you! The looks Youngy used to give when your playlist came on..."

