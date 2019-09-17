MENU

Even at 69, Narendra Modi is mother's little boy

Updated: Sep 17, 2019, 19:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On the occasion of his 69th birthday, Narendra Modi paid obeisance to his mother with folded hands and she blessed her son

Even at 69, Narendra Modi is mother's little boy
Narendra Modi with his mother, Heeraben, Pic/ANI

On the occasion of his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi and had lunch with her. He also paid obeisance to his mother with folded hands and she blessed her son.

Twitterati reacted to the pictures which were shared on social media and said that it's a lovely image and that they have a beautiful mother-son duo. Many also said that they would like to have a son like the Prime Minister. A Twitter user said, like a little child, Narendra Modi was looking at his mother's plate while another said that, he was checking if his mother has taken enough food or not. 

Earlier, Narendra Modi was to meet his mother on Tuesday before the Sardar Sarovar event but there was a change in the schedule.

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69th birthday.

Also read: Narendra Modi meets mother Heeraben on his 69th birthday

