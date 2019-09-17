Even at 69, Narendra Modi is mother's little boy

On the occasion of his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi and had lunch with her. He also paid obeisance to his mother with folded hands and she blessed her son.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. Today is PM Modi's 69th birthday. pic.twitter.com/vT8X46DfdK — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Twitterati reacted to the pictures which were shared on social media and said that it's a lovely image and that they have a beautiful mother-son duo. Many also said that they would like to have a son like the Prime Minister. A Twitter user said, like a little child, Narendra Modi was looking at his mother's plate while another said that, he was checking if his mother has taken enough food or not.

So adorable ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ashish Anand (@_Ashish_Anand) September 17, 2019

Like a small excited kid, Modiji ki nazar maa ki thaali par hai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Pooja ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@beyoond_starz) September 17, 2019

Hahaha ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ or maybe if he is checking if mother has took enough food or not. — NP (@nishchayapallav) September 17, 2019

Well another classy pic from the mother and son... — gullyboyðÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂª (@Adamhere12) September 17, 2019

Earlier, Narendra Modi was to meet his mother on Tuesday before the Sardar Sarovar event but there was a change in the schedule.

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69th birthday.

