Even Coronavirus cannot stop fans from meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Last evening, Amitabh Bachchan canceled his Sunday meeting with fans due to the COVID-19 scare. Though Big B shared the news on social media, fans still thronged Jalsa and waited patiently for a glimpse of the legend. Meanwhile, Bachchan has been roped in for a public information film by UNICEF and the Indian health ministry to spread awareness against the pandemic. "Be safe, be careful (sic)," he says.

Well, this madness for the legendary star only shows he still has his mojo intact and fans are still crazy for him. And it seems the tradition of queueing up outside his house will continue, no matter how delicate the situation is.

Coming back to Bachchan, he has been acting in Hindi Cinema for the last 50 years and dabbled with all possible characters cinema has to offer. In the last few years, he has acted in films like Pink, Badla, and now is all set to give his fans as many as four films with four different worlds and roles.

He will first gear up for a thriller tilted Chehre, and this will be followed by Brahmastra, a Sci-Fi drama, Gulabo Sitabo, a slice-of-life comedy, and Jhund, an inspiring and rousing drama.

