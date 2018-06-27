Even ministers to be frisked before being allowed near PM, says Union Ministry

There has been an 'all-time high' threat to the PM and he is the 'most valuable target' in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, officials privy to the issue said

In this photo dated March 12, 2017, Modi, surrounded by security personnel, waves at the crowd during an event, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

No one, not even ministers, will be allowed to come too close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi unless cleared by the Special Protection Group, the Union Home Ministry said in its new security guidelines to states.

There has been an "all-time high" threat to the PM and he is the "most valuable target" in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, officials privy to the issue said. The SPG is believed to have advised Modi to cut down on road shows, which invite bigger threat, and instead address rallies.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever