Events in Social Distancing Era, the QuinDara Way!

In a world where a professional handshake and a familial hug have been reduced to health hazards, here we have QuinDara, a new-age event management company, primarily focusing on the what’s hot of social events, weddings, ceremonies, non-profit and corporate events, among others.

Rohit Sharma, Founder & CEO of QuinDara Events has collaborated with several chains of 4 and 5 Star hotels pan India, for weddings and other events during the pandemic ensuring strict adherence to rules. “We at QuinDara are working with quite a few ritzy yet grandiose hotel properties, where the management has also pledged their support to aid us in adhering to the Government's mandated norms. Inquiries for the 50 people cap weddings have already started,” avers Rohit.

The QuinDara team meticulously undertakes all the necessary precautions including routine sanitizing, limited guest-list and people management et al, adhering to the social distancing norms as well.

Even during these difficult times, people are spending the same amount of money, claims Rohit. “For weddings with budgets of over 1 crore rupees, the families are spending 30 to 40 percent approx on the functions itself. The rest of the budget is now diverted to jewelry, vehicles and homes!” he says while adding, “some families are also booking entire resorts in places like Lonavala that have a capacity of 40-50 rooms so that effective social distancing can be practiced."

Talking about the themes and styles that are in vogue in such times, Rohit says that it is difficult to find and fetch decor elements. “Coming to decor, given the difficulty of sourcing, we incorporate more of a floral setting! Flowers are still available. It is Eco-friendly as well as minimalist. Our team also plays around with the diverse lighting options as well as LED wall combinations for a surreal experience.”

The pandemic saw corporate events of global scale, either being postponed or cancelled. Organizers are going digital. “Zoom and other video conferencing for global conferences, virtual exhibitions are in-use! Everyone is coming online from their respective houses, and budgets are being allocated to personalized hampers,” says Rohit. The hampers are even more personalized as organizers are allocating higher budgets from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 50,000, depending on what goes into them! “Our gifting team creatively works so that each and every hamper has a personal touch, courtesy of the organizer! It is nice to put smiles on the attendees' faces.”

The man behind QuinDara has come a long way from a cabin crew member to a passionate entrepreneur. Exploring beyond his perceptions, Rohit has knocked on various doors of opportunities in the domain of Education and Design, eventually following his heart and bringing him to his passion - conceptualizing, executing and managing events! Citing his entrepreneurial zeal to his hunger to keep growing, his team has successfully pulled off various events, including luxury weddings, corporate meets and conferences with elan, even during a pandemic.

Even with Corona blues reigning high, looks like there's no stopping Rohit Sharma and Team QuinDara!

