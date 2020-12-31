Events to attend in Mumbai this weekend
End the year on an active note with our diverse list of events in the city over this weekend
Thursday
Time to dance
Music >> With live music gigs finally making a comeback, shake a leg at a Lower Parel venue where three DJs – Blaekflip, Temple and Mozez – will spin tracks. The venue has taken precautions pertaining to the pandemic.
Time: 2 pm onwards
Log on to: instamojo.com
At: AntiSocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Cost: '499
Fun with numbers
Game >> Get your family together for a game of tambola, which will be played online. Participants have to download an app, after which they will get a code to enter the game, which will last 20 minutes.
Time: 3 pm
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '50
Friday
A verse effort
Workshop >> Turn towards poetry in the new year, and record yourself reciting a verse you have written. Then send the file to the organisers of an event called Poets' Choice, who will upload it on their social media, making it available to poets from across the world.
Time: 5.45 pm
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '499
The plot thickens
Challenge >> An infamous Mexican gangster has allegedly stolen the British queen's vintage diamond necklace. You have to solve clues and retrieve it. That's the plot of a virtual escape room, where participants have 45 minutes to crack the problem.
Time: According to convenience
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '999
Saturday
Riding high
Outdoors >> Jump on a bicycle and start the year on an active note with a tour of SoBo. Explore hidden gems and learn about pop culture references and lesser-known stories from the area.
Time: 7 am
At: Meeting point Happy Cycle Shop, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
Call: 9029986969
Cost: '899
Colouring the mind
Art >> Doodling is not just about creating art, but also about exercising your mind. Learn this practice at a workshop where expert Manjiri Manjrekar will show participants the ropes. The best part is that there are no rules to what you want to paint.
Time: 5 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost: '400
Sunday
Setting sail
Sights >> Head out into the Arabian Sea on a yacht, and sail in the waters while soaking in the sights of South Mumbai. You can go on a romantic date, or get eight friends along for the ride. The vessel is sanitised according to World Health Organisation guidelines.
Time: 7 am to 4 pm
Call: 9819754109
Cost: '3,600
Walk back in time
History >> Matharpacady is a heritage precinct in Mumbai that is steeped in history. The place is known for its quaint bungalows and distinct nature. Learn more at a guided walk through the area that travel company No Footprints is organising.
Time: 7 am to 4 pm
At: Meeting point Mumbai Darbar Hotel, Byculla.
Cost: '499
