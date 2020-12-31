Events to attend in Mumbai this weekend

Thursday

Time to dance

Music >> With live music gigs finally making a comeback, shake a leg at a Lower Parel venue where three DJs – Blaekflip, Temple and Mozez – will spin tracks. The venue has taken precautions pertaining to the pandemic.

Time: 2 pm onwards

Log on to: instamojo.com

At: AntiSocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Cost: '499

Fun with numbers

Game >> Get your family together for a game of tambola, which will be played online. Participants have to download an app, after which they will get a code to enter the game, which will last 20 minutes.

Time: 3 pm

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '50

Friday

A verse effort

Workshop >> Turn towards poetry in the new year, and record yourself reciting a verse you have written. Then send the file to the organisers of an event called Poets' Choice, who will upload it on their social media, making it available to poets from across the world.

Time: 5.45 pm

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '499

The plot thickens

Challenge >> An infamous Mexican gangster has allegedly stolen the British queen's vintage diamond necklace. You have to solve clues and retrieve it. That's the plot of a virtual escape room, where participants have 45 minutes to crack the problem.

Time: According to convenience

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '999

Saturday

Riding high

Outdoors >> Jump on a bicycle and start the year on an active note with a tour of SoBo. Explore hidden gems and learn about pop culture references and lesser-known stories from the area.

Time: 7 am

At: Meeting point Happy Cycle Shop, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Call: 9029986969

Cost: '899

Colouring the mind

Art >> Doodling is not just about creating art, but also about exercising your mind. Learn this practice at a workshop where expert Manjiri Manjrekar will show participants the ropes. The best part is that there are no rules to what you want to paint.

Time: 5 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost: '400

Sunday

Setting sail

Sights >> Head out into the Arabian Sea on a yacht, and sail in the waters while soaking in the sights of South Mumbai. You can go on a romantic date, or get eight friends along for the ride. The vessel is sanitised according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

Time: 7 am to 4 pm

Call: 9819754109

Cost: '3,600

Walk back in time

History >> Matharpacady is a heritage precinct in Mumbai that is steeped in history. The place is known for its quaint bungalows and distinct nature. Learn more at a guided walk through the area that travel company No Footprints is organising.

Time: 7 am to 4 pm

At: Meeting point Mumbai Darbar Hotel, Byculla.

Cost: '499

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news