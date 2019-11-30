Ever heard of hyperbaric oxygen therapy? Tiger Shroff undergoes the same while shooting for Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff has undergone hyperbaric oxygen therapy. It involves breathing pure air in a pressurised space and is used for the treatment of decompression sickness. Shroff, who is shooting in Serbia for Baaghi 3, shared the news about his therapy session on social media. He wrote, "Time to test my new powers (sic)."

This is something that was largely unheard of, especially in India, and it seems Shroff isn't only trying to overcome decompression sickness but also creating awareness among all those who are suffering from the same.

However, he had a rather amusing take on the same when he posted about it on his Instagram story. Take a look right here:

The actor is currently in Serbia and shooting for the much-anticipated Baaghi 3, and the action in this film is likely to be grander and more lethal than the first two combined. His latest Insta post-says-Matrix feels on the sets of Baaghi 3. Well, it seems we'll see some international stuff in the third film of the franchise, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Matrix feels on the sets of #baaghi3 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onNov 29, 2019 at 5:58am PST

The film reunites Shroff with Shraddha Kapoor after four years and also unites him for the first time with Riteish Deshmukh, who plays his elder brother in the film. It's all set to release on March 6, 2020. After this, the actor will gear up for the remake of Rambo, directed by War director Siddharth Anand, which releases on October 2, 2020.

