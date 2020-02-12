Ever thought an actress could promote a film through a Sari? Samantha Akkineni does it!

Film promotions have become a lot more unique over the last few years. And if there were to be an award for the most unique and the most imaginative one, South sensation Samantha Akkineni would be the first and the only winner. Why? You may wonder!

For all those who follow her on Instagram, and for all those who religiously follow her repertoire, they would know what the matter is. For those who don't, we'll tell you. She was recently seen in the film, Jaanu, which has been receiving some fantastic response from the critics and the audiences.

And taking to her Instagram account, she shared some breathtaking pictures where she was seen wearing a hand-printed Sari with the film's name written on it. Now that's something really unique, as stated above. Take a look at her posts right here:

Samantha has a solid fan-following not only in India but globally too and has given us two very memorable films- 24 and Eega, both brimming with imaginative ideas and smashing entertainment. And now, with Jaanu, she proves she's a fine actor to the hoot. Hope we continue seeing more of her on the big screen.

