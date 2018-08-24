Everton trio are now Angry Bird characters

football

The trio have been given traits to match what the game-makers believe are their distinctive features. Former England footballer Walcott is a yellow bird - the fastest characters in Angry Birds Evolution

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun

Three Everton players — Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Cenk Tosun — have become the first Premier League footballers to be turned into Angry Birds characters for a new mobile version of the popular video game.

The trio have been given traits to match what the game-makers believe are their distinctive features. Former England footballer Walcott is a yellow bird - the fastest characters in Angry Birds Evolution.

Iceland midfielder Sigurdsson will be a tough chap showing off Nordic heritage. And the bird of Turkey striker Tosun will display his cultural roots, plus natural finishing instincts — presumably, his goal-scoring ability.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates