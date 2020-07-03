RIP Everton Weekes: Humble man, hospitable host in Barbados

The secret to Sir Everton Weekes's healthy life was his discipline. Just like his meticulous craft when the bat was in his hands, his day's routine was well planned and followed with great consistency.

Weekes was a great host whenever one was in Barbados. He remained humble as ever despite his worldwide fame. He would drive you around to show the beautiful island. His day would begin with a jog or a swim at Miami beach near his bungalow in Christ Church.

Post lunch, he would take a nap for about an hour and his evenings were spent playing bridge.

Weekes represented Barbados at major international tournaments.

He would cook himself. He would be early to bed and this was his routine for years.

Weekes's only regret where his international career is concerned was not being able to achieve his sixth consecutive century in 1949. His first Test century came in the fourth and final match against England in 1948 before he slammed four centuries on the trot against India—a record till date.

Weekes claimed he was denied his sixth century when he was "wrongly" adjudged run out on 90 against India at Chennai.

Weekes, the last of the three Ws, in all likelihood will reunite with his former teammates Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott when he will be laid to rest at Cave Hill on the outskirts of Barbados.

He showed me this plot too!

