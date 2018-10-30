Every devotee will get assistance at Sabarimala: Kerela goverment

national

The government stated this while the division bench, comprising Justices P R Ramachandra Menon and Devan Ramachandran was hearing a plea by four women devotees, seeking a direction to the government to provide them security to offer prayers at the te

The Kerala government on Monday assured the high court that every genuine devotee would be provided necessary assistance for offering prayers with sanctity and dignity at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

The government stated this while the division bench, comprising Justices P R Ramachandra Menon and Devan Ramachandran was hearing a plea by four women devotees, seeking a direction to the government to provide them security to offer prayers at the temple. The state also informed the court that necessary action would be taken to maintain law and order in Sabarimala. The court then closed the petition, saying that the apprehensions raised by the petitioners were premature and irrational.

It also expressed the hope that no untoward incidents would occur in Sabarimala, and the upcoming pilgrim season commencing next month would go on smoothly. In their petition, the women submitted that despite the SC judgment, the hopes of female devotees of Lord Ayyappa were still in limbo. The petitioners also alleged that the thanthris and the Pandalam royal family were committing contempt of court by protesting in support of those challenging the fundamental rights declared by SC.

'Shah won't be able to pull down govt'

Coming down heavily on BJP President Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the BJP chief's "strength" won't be enough to pull down the CPI(M)-led Kerala government. He added, "I don't think that his body (Shah) has the strength to do that."

