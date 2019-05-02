Everyday art for kids

things-to-do

A city-based artist and sculptor will teach kids how to use things found at home to create art

Scavenging scraps of metal from streets, garages and construction sites, artist Arzan Khambatta, who frequently creates large site-specific sculptures that are as tall as 50 feet, for hotels, homes and corporate offices, aims to inspire kids through an art and craft masterclass this weekend.

"Kids have phenomenal imagination. If you give them a pencil and tell them to do their own thing, they'll go on a different tangent altogether," says Khambatta, who hopes to inspire them to create more artworks from everyday objects.

Khambatta, who has been conducting sculpting, painting and paper-cutting workshops for over 20 years now, will be assisted by artists Deepti Nair, Uttara Joshi and Farhat Datta, who are on board with the concept that the children have to think for themselves, something that one cannot interfere with, he adds.

Speaking about the importance of public space opening up to creative workshops, the artist, who feels that teaching art should be made public, says "These activities should be embedded into the working of malls and other establishments."

ON May 3, 11.30 am to 1 pm

AT Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kamani, Kurla West.

CALL 61801011

LOG ON TO phoenixmarketcity.com

