Everyday is the best day of the year, writes Katrina Kaif in her first Insta post of 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The last time we saw Katrina Kaif on Instagram, she posted a video of her performance from the opening ceremony of BPL. Everyone wanted to know what are her plans for the New Year's. She may be decided to shroud the same in secrecy. But now, she's back and how!

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two beautiful things- Her picture and her caption. First, the caption, she wrote- Write it on your heart every day is the best day of the year, followed by two hearts and hashtag 2020.

And as far as her picture is concerned, well, have a look at it yourself and be prepared to be charmed and hypnotised:

On the work front, Kaif will reunite with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is all set to release on March 27. The actress is all set to play a doctor in the film and we cannot wait to see her with Kumar once again. What we are looking forward to is the recreation of Tip Tip Barsa Paani, when Kaif attempts to recreate the iconic song and the iconic steps of Raveena Tandon.

And on the other hand, she has also come on board for a horror-comedy titled Phonebooth, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is directed by Gurmeet Singh. That's not all, there are reports that she has also signed Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai's joint venture where she'll play a cop and the second lead is likely to be Vidya Balan.

And yes, before we forget, she'll also reunite with Salman Khan for the third film of the Tiger franchise, nothing is official about it but we hope this happens and happens soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates