Everyone called me the fat twin, reveals WWE star Nikki Bella

Brie Bella (left) and Nikki Bella

Identical twins Brie and Nikki Bella have come a long way since starting their ecade-long journey from working as waitresses in California to being the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars.

Nikki recalled how she was always the one to be called the fatter of the two.

"I love representing women, and I love to, as much as I can, inspire and be a role model for women and young girls. I don't know what it feels like to be Nia Jax [fellow wrestler], but being an identical twin, I've been compared my whole life. I've been the bigger twin. When I got on TV 10 years ago, immediately everyone called me 'the fat twin.' I had always looked at myself as someone who was just healthy and I loved who I was, but there was a period of time when it really got to me," Nikki told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Niki Bella is an American professional wrestler, model, businesswoman and actress signed to WWE under the ring name Nikki Bella, where she performs on both Raw and Smackdown Brands. In June 2007, Bella signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and was assigned to developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) alongside her twin sister Brie Bella, forming the duo The Bella Twins. She made her debut on SmackDown in November 2008. Bella is a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Her second reign is recognized as the longest in the title's history at 301 days.

