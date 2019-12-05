Mammootty on Telangana veterinarian's rape: Everyone is concerned

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Mammootty said that everyone is concerned about the rape incidents across the country and added that the society should be conscious about it.

"Society should be conscious about it. They should ask their conscience, what and why are we doing this. Everybody is concerned about it, what is happening to us, me too," he said at an event here when asked about the rape cases.

In recent times, several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their concern over brutal gang-rape and murder of a doctor in Telangana. The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused are currently in judicial remand custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

