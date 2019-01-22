Everyone's going crazy over tennis stars Elina and Gael's love match

tennis

A blossoming romance between new tennis power couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils has fans begging for more, with the pair obliging by setting up a joint Instagram account.

Ukrainian sixth seed Svitolina revealed last week that she is dating French star Monfils after he was spotted in her player box at the Australian Open. "He's there for me, he's supporting me, and I'm there for him as well," she said. "He understands, I understand, what we're going through. It's great."

The news sent social media into overdrive and the pair have now launched a joint Instagram account 'g.e.m.s life' - Gael Elina Monfils Svitolina - which quickly racked up thousands of likes. The pair posted a video montage of the two of them going about their daily lives together and did a Q&A with fans.

