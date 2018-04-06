Everything is fine, says Yulia Skripal who was poisoned in Britain

Russian state television yesterday aired what it said was a phone conversation between a relative and Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain last month along with her father, a former spy



Yulia's father Sergei Skripal is still in critical condition. File pic

Russian state television yesterday aired what it said was a phone conversation between a relative and Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain last month along with her father, a former spy.

Presenters on Rossiya 1 television's "60 Minutes" talk show said they had obtained the recording from Yulia's cousin Viktoria, but added that they could not confirm its authenticity.

In the call, a woman introducing herself as Yulia Skripal says she is expecting to be discharged from hospital soon and that her father Sergei is "fine". "It is Yulia Skripal," the woman says in Russian at the start of the brief chat.

"Everyone's health is fine. There is nothing that is irreversible. That's it, I'll be discharged soon. Everything is OK," she adds.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever