Everything went well: Sergio Aguero tweets after successful knee surgery

Everything went well, said Manchester City's Sergio Aguero on Wednesday after undergoing successful knee surgery.

"Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team - and to all of you for your support," Aguero tweeted.

Todo salió bien y pronto comenzaré con la recuperación. Muchas gracias al Dr. Cugat y a su equipo y a todos por tanto apoyo//Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team – and to all of you for your support ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/Frm07cN3WF — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 24, 2020

The striker had limped out of the club's 5-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday moments before the half-time break and looked in discomfort.

Earlier, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Aguero will undergo surgery in Barcelona.

"Tomorrow we will do surgery in Barcelona with Dr (Ramon) Cugat. After that we don't know when he will come back and join us," the club's official website had quoted Guardiola as saying.

"After the surgery [we will know more]. He will tell us with more accuracy when he can come back," he added.

Manchester City is currently placed on the second spot on the Premier League table with 63 points, 20 points behind table-toppers, Liverpool.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever