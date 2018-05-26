Everything you need to know about the Nipah virus

After a gap of almost 11 years, the deadly virus has struck India again



Representational image. illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

The Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala has once again put the country on a major health alert. As state governments and health experts struggle to find ways to prevent it from spreading further, mid-day takes a look at the havoc this virus has created over the years.

‘As there is no specific therapy for the infection, prevention is the only cure. People should have well-cooked food. They should also wear N95 masks to avoid human-to-human transmission’ Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician, Bombay Hospital

What’s the treatment

As of now, there is no cure for Nipah virus. The only way to treat infected people is through supportive care. Affected people should stay hydrated and be immediately treated for nausea or vomiting. It’s also important for hospitals to create awareness about the symptoms and transmission.



It’s deadly

According to experts, the virus is extremely deadly, as it has a tendency to adapt or mutate. The WHO has named it as one of the eight priority diseases that could cause a global epidemic.

The first outbreak

September 1998 - April 1999: The Nipah virus was recognised in a large outbreak in Malaysia. Of the 265 suspected cases, most were in contact with sick pigs or infected people. A lot of panic and fear gripped Malaysia, which led to social disruptions and economic loss, as over a million pigs had to be culled. Bangladesh, the second victim

The first outbreak of Nipah virus in Bangladesh happened in Meherpur district in 2001. Since then, almost every year, outbreaks of the virus have been reported in various districts of the country. Up to March 31, 2012, a total of 209 human cases ofNiVinfectionwere reported, of which 161 people died.

India has faced it twice

2001: The first outbreak happened between January and February. Febrile illness with neurological symptoms was reported in Siliguri, West Bengal.

2007: The second outbreak happened in Nadia district of West Bengal. Of the 30 cases of fever reported (with neurological symptoms), five cases were fatal.

Condition in other states

The virus has now spread to Karnataka, where two suspected cases have been reported.

Panic has spread to Nahan district in Himachal Pradesh, where 18 bats have been found dead in a government school

Rs 20L

Emergency fund sanctioned by the Kerala government to Kozhikode Medical College to tackle the current outbreak

600

Number of cases of Nipah virus infections reported from 1998 to 2015

100

No. of deaths reported in the first major outbreak of NiV in Malaysia

50

No. of deaths reported in the two previous outbreaks in India