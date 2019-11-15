Evin Lewis guides West Indies to win in 1st T20I against Afghanistan

Lucknow: At No. 8 Afghanistan are ranked two notches higher than West Indies in the ICC T20I rankings. But they could not lift their game enough to break the stranglehold of their rivals in Lucknow.

The Afghanistan bowlers did a fairly decent job to restrict West Indies to 164-5, but their batsmen just did not show enough gumption and lost the first T20I game by 30 runs on Thursday.

After West Indies, riding on Evin Lewis's hard-hit 68 from 41 balls with six sixes, posted a none-too-formidable total, the onus was on the Afghan batsmen to take the lead. But they went for some extravagant strokes to needlessly throw away their wickets.

