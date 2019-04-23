EVMs replaced at South Goa poll booth after complaint

national

Panaji: All EVMs at a polling station in Cuncolim Assembly constituency in South Goa have been replaced after reports of malfunctioning, Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said on Tuesday. "Entire set of EVMs has been replaced for Assembly constituency 34 (Cuncolim), polling station number 31, as per report from the district election officer South Goa," Kunal said.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Elvis Gomes had complained about the malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) at polling station number 31.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar also expressed concern about malfunctioning EVMs. "There are similar problems in polling stations in other constituencies in Betul (village)," Kavlekar told reporters, adding that the Congress would be taking up the matter before the Election Commission.

Even, Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday demanded re-polling after an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth. "Let me draw your kind attention to an important matter. It is reported from booth number 79 - CMS Higher Secondary School, Arappatta in Mooppanad Panchayath that the voting machine is damaged. A vote is not being cast even after pressing twice," a letter by Vellappally through Chief Election Agent Advocate Sinil Kumar G read. "Please take necessary steps for re-polling as pressing the voting machine twice can make changes in the voting," it added.

