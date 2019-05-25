Evoking Kabir

things-to-do

Kabir believed that love is a powerful source, capable of breaking the shackles of the mind. As an expression of poetry and dance, kathak artiste Yagyaa Srivastava will bring alive the poet-saint's words tonight in a performance titled Unto You.

Inspired by the core philosophy of the Bhakti movement, the presentation takes the audience on a visual journey of love between individuals and finding the same within one's own self. "The idea is to throw light on lesser-known compositions of Sant Kabir, where he speaks of himself as a woman, longing for a union with her beloved," explains Srivastava.

On May 25, 7.30 pm

At Odeum Crystal Point mall, Andheri West.

Log on to bookmyshow.in

Cost Rs 300 onwards

