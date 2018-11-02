Ewan McGregor to star as villain Black Mask in Birds of Prey

hollywood

Ewan McGregor will be playing the antagonist in Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey

Ewan McGregor

Fargo star Ewan McGregor will be playing the antagonist in Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actor will portray Gotham City mob boss Black Mask. The character, also known as Roman Sionis, is the head of the False Face Society gang and is said to be obsessed with masks. McGregor joins Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez in the film which is being directed by Cathy Yan.

Robbie is all set to reprise her Suicide Squad role of Harley Quinn. Winstead will play Huntress and Smollett-Bell will portray Black Canary in the DC comic book-inspired film. Robbie will also co-produce the project with Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless.

Birds of Prey will open in the theatres on February 7, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever