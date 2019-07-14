Ex-Army jawan runs job racket and duped more than 150 people, arrested

crime

Representational Image

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An ex-Army jawan had allegedly duped more than 150 people by promising them of a job in the force. Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested the accused from his residence.

According to reports, the accused was identified as Alok Kumar Awasthi, was a native of Unnao district.

"Awasthi, an Army deserter, used to pose as a junior commissioned officer of the force and contact prospective candidates on the Internet. He would assure them a job in the force by saying he knew senior officers. He would then dupe them of Rs three to five lakh," an STF statement said.

"He duped more than 150 people from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar," it added.

Police seized a blank cheque and two mobile phones among other items from his possession. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from ANI

