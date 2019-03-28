Ex-Australian spinner Bruce Yardley passes away at age 71 to cancer

cricket

In his 33 Tests for the national team, Yardley picked up 126 wickets at an average of 31.63. He also bagged 344 first class wickets

Bruce Yardley

Former Australian Test cricketer, coach and commentator Bruce Yardley lost his battle to cancer and passed away yesterday at the age of 71. Yardley, who debuted for Australia at the age of 30, started his career as a medium-pacer, but later turned into an off-spinner. In his 33 Tests for the national team, Yardley picked up 126 wickets at an average of 31.63. He also bagged 344 first class wickets.

"Bruce was a significant figure in Australian cricket, contributing in many ways on and off the field," Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said. "As a player, it took him more than 10 years of persistence playing first-class and Premier cricket to find the art of off-spin, earning him a Test debut at the age of 30. He was also an excellent fielder and handy batter, holding the record for the quickest Test fifty for 38 years," he added.

